Wine and Swine Raises Scholarship Dollars for VSU Students

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Chapter of the Valdosta State University Alumni Association will present Wine and Swine 2018 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, on the Fine Arts Amphitheater lawn.

An annual Blazer Nation tradition, Wine and Swine supports VSU’s efforts to recruit, retain, and graduate high-achieving students. Proceeds from this event will benefit scholarships for Valdosta residents pursuing academic, creative, athletic, research, and service excellence as students at VSU.

Tickets are $20 per person in advance and $25 per person at the event and include admission to Wine and Swine 2018, a barbecue feast, two drink tickets, and live music. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

Tickets may be purchased at http://www.valdostastate.org/wineandswine.

“I encourage our Blazer alumni in the area to make plans to attend this event, catch up with old friends, and make new friends, all while creating new opportunities for future Blazers to carry on the tradition of VSU excellence,” said Hilary Gibbs, associate vice president for Development and Alumni Relations at VSU.

The Fine Arts Amphitheater lawn is located between the Fine Arts Building and Odum Library on the VSU Main Campus.

Please contact the Office of Alumni Relations at (229) 333-5797 or alumni@valdosta.edu for more information.

