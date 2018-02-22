Wild Adventures Announces 2018 Concerts and Special Events

Wild Adventures Press Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga.​ – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. revealed its 2018 Concert and Special Events lineup Thursday that includes performances from country, rock, Christian and pop acts, as well as car shows, wrestling events and summer fireworks.

“We’ve been hard at work putting together a season full of concerts and special events that are really going to be a lot of fun for the whole family,” said Adam Floyd, public relations manager. “All year-long, our guests will be cheering, tasting amazing food and singing along with their favorite artists.”

2018 Special Events begin with Stars of Wrestling on March 17 and continues with Cars & Coasters Classic Car Show, The Big Boy Toy Show, Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest National Qualifying Event and many more. Wild Adventures will also Light Up the Sky in July with a Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular on Independence Day and fireworks displays the last three Saturdays of the month.

The All-Star Concert Series begins April 7 with Little Texas performing at the Season Passholder Appreciation Concert. Free reserved seats will be available to season passholders on a first-come, first serve basis the day of the concert.

2018 Concert & Special Event Dates​*

Mar. 17 Stars of Wrestling

Mar. 18 Cars & Coasters Classic Cars Show

Mar. 22-25 The Big Boy Toy Show

Mar. 31 The Great Ostrich Easter Egg Hunt

April 7 Little Texas – Passholder Appreciation Concert

April 14 Amy Grant

April 21 RaeLynn

April 21 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

April 28 Tasha Cobbs Leonard

May 5 Scotty McCreery

May 12 3 Doors Down

May 19 ALABAMA

May 26-27 The World Famous Harlem Globetrotters

June 2 Collective Soul

June 9 Jeff Foxworthy

June 16 Kellie Pickler

June 23 Newsboys United

July 4 Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular

July 7 Linkin’ Bridge from America’s Got Talent

July 14 Light Up The Sky In July – Fireworks at Dusk

July 14-15 La Fiesta – Celebration of Hispanic and Latin Culture

July 19-28 Team FMX & Globe of Death – Motorcycle Show

July 21 Light Up The Sky In July – Fireworks at Dusk

July 28 Team FMX – Globe of Death Finale!

July 28 Light Up The Sky In July – Fireworks at Dusk

Aug. 4 90’s Flashback – Vanilla Ice, Tone-Loc & Rob Base

Aug. 11 Skillet

Aug. 18-19 BBQ Country – BBQ Competition With Free Samples (on Sat.)

Aug. 25-26 Coca-Cola Racing Weekend featuring NASCAR Drivers

Sept. 8 Stars of Wrestling

Sept. 15-16 Pecan Harvest Festival

*All performers, dates and special events are subject to change due to circumstances beyond Wild Adventures’ control.

All concerts and special events are included with park admission or a 2018 Season pass. Reserved seats are available at an addition cost and will be available to season passholders beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 26. Reserved concert seats will be available for purchase by all guests on March 5. Wild Adventures opens for the 2018 season on Saturday, March 10 with the addition of MEGABUGS! Adventure Encounters. Splash Island Waterpark opens April 7 with the new multimillion dollar Ohana Bay expansion for toddlers and other small children.

2018 Season Passes are available at savings of up to $20. Guests can purchase season passes online at WildAdventures.com, by calling 229-219-7080 or by visiting the park weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.