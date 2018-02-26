Warm February weather kicks off allergy season in Georgia

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) – While flu season may be on its way out, allergy season is just getting started.

Warmer weather means more pollen, and for some, more allergies. Doctors at the South Georgia Medical Center said they’re already seeing patients coming in for allergies.

Because flu season isn’t over it, doctors said it can be easy to confuse allergy symptoms and those of a cold or flu.

One difference is allergies are not contagious, while a cold or flu is. Doctors say people can develop allergies later on in life, so if you are not sure, they suggest getting checked out.

When asked if the worse than normal flu season will have any impact on this allergy season, doctors said not really, but it could cause people to be more inclined to go see a doctor or notice symptoms.

(WCTV)