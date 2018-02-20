VSU’s Theseus Jackson Named All-American at National Flag Football Championships

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s Theseus Jackson recently earned All-American honors for the second consecutive year at the National Intramural and Recreational Sports Association National Flag Football Championships in Pensacola, Florida.

Jackson was one of eight athletes named to the Co-Recreational All-Tournament Team out of 171 players in the division. He earned the accolade based on his performance in the championships in January.

“I was honored and shocked to be named All-American for a second year,” said Jackson of Irwinton, Georgia, who works as an intramural supervisor for VSU Campus Recreation. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and anthropology from VSU in 2012 and expects to graduate with a Master of Social Work in May.

“I have to give a shoutout to my teammates because without them this wouldn’t have been possible,” he said.

Jackson played running back for the VSU Blazers football team during undergrad and was part of the team that won the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II National Championships in 2012. He has played several positions for the intramural flag football teams since 2015 and has won three National Flag Football Championships with the men’s team and two with the co-recreational team.

“Theseus received this accolade because he is an amazing athlete and a leader on any team that he is a part of,” said Michael Wilcox, graduate assistant of competitive sports at VSU. “His performance at the national tournament in both the co-recreational and men’s division was game changing. He gave 100 percent every play and demonstrated excellent sportsmanship throughout the tournament. He spreads positivity both on and off the field and played a major role in our flag football team’s success.”

Intramural sports at VSU are designed to provide an opportunity for all students, faculty, and staff to participate in organized recreational activities. Structured leagues and tournaments are offered in an array of sporting activities, including volleyball, softball, basketball, tennis, table tennis, mini golf, bowling, kickball, and canoe battleship.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/student/rec-wellness/campus-recreation/competitive-sports/intramural-sports.php

http://play.nirsa.net/flag-football/

