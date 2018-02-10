VSU’s Phillip Chartier Vies for Football Student Manager of the Year Title

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s Phillip Chartier is one of three finalists vying for the title of 2017 Football Student Manager of the Year. The award will go to the finalist who receives the most online votes between now and Tuesday, Feb. 13.

“I was truly shocked and honored to be nominated and honored to have the opportunity to bring more recognition to Valdosta State,” said Chartier, head equipment manager for VSU Athletics.

A Valdosta native, Chartier manages equipment for the VSU football team but has also assisted the basketball, baseball, and soccer teams in the past year. He does everything from fixing broken equipment to doing laundry for the players and coaches to setting up the locker room for game day and ensuring the coaches’ headsets are working properly. During football season, he is usually at the field house 12 hours a day, even on Sundays.

Visit http://www.managersonamission.org/2017-student-manager-of-the-year.html by Tuesday, Feb. 13, to vote for Chartier.

If he wins, Chartier will receive the 2017 Football Student Manager of the Year Game Ball, presented by Managers on a Mission.

Managers On A Mission is a nonprofit organization committed to developing future sports leaders by working with student managers, interns, graduate assistants, and other aspiring sports professionals.

Chartier is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies with a concentration in coaching and physical education. He expects to graduate in December.

