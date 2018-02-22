VSU Theatre and Dance Presents “Book of Days” Feb. 22-28

“Book of Days” is presented in two acts with an intermission. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, through Saturday, Feb. 24; at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25; and at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, through Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University Theatre and Dance will present “Book of Days” Feb. 22-28 in the Lab Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.

Written by acclaimed playwright Lanford Wilson, “Book of Days” is about a murder that “roars through a small Missouri town,” leading one resident to begin “her own quest to find truth and honesty amid small town jealousies, religion, greed, and lies,” according to a synopsis at books.google.com.

The town is “dominated by a cheese plant, a fundamentalist church, and a community theater. When the owner of the cheese plant dies mysteriously in a hunting accident, Ruth, his bookkeeper, suspects murder. Cast as Joan of Arc in a local production of George Bernard Shaw’s ‘St. Joan,’ Ruth takes on the attributes of her fictional character and launches into a one-woman campaign to see justice done.”

Dr. Melissa Rynn Porterfield, director of “Book of Days” and lecturer of directing and theatre history at VSU, described the production as a “murder mystery at heart that tackles issues of power, justice, and the willingness to stand up for the truth in the face of adversity and denial.”

“‘Book of Days’ is an exceptional vehicle for our students to show off their talents,” she said. “Its characters are richly textured and challenge our actors to explore their myriad facets as they bring them to life for audiences. The play may have been written in the late 1990s, but its themes are particularly relevant in our current era, where our ideals of truth and justice are continually called into question.”

“Book of Days” is presented in two acts with an intermission. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, through Saturday, Feb. 24; at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25; and at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, through Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Please note that the play contains adult language and mature themes.

Individual tickets for “Book of Days” are $17 for adults, $14 for senior citizens, $11 for children and non-VSU students, and free for all VSU students with a valid 1Card. Tickets for groups of 10 or more people at a single performance are $10 per person.

Tickets may be reserved by calling the VSU Theatre and Dance Box Office at (229) 333-5973 between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday or by visiting www.ticketreturn.com 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The VSU Theatre and Dance Box Office is located on the first floor of the Fine Arts Building, at the intersection of Oak Street and Brookwood Drive, and may be reached by calling (229) 333-5973. The Lab Theatre is located on the second floor.

VSU Theatre and Dance is committed to fostering excellence within its theatre performance, theatre production, theatre management, musical theatre, and dance programs while also contributing to the lifelong learning and cultural development of the citizens of South Georgia, North Florida, and beyond. Its 2017-2018 performance season concludes in April with “All Shook Up.”

Contact VSU Theatre and Dance at (229) 253-2914 to learn more.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/ colleges/arts/communication- arts/box-office/season.php

