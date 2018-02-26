VSU Plays West Georgia In Quarter Final

Valdosta – Valdosta State University basketball look to go 26-3 against West Georgia tomorrow.

VSU couldn’t have asked for a better season than this year. They’ve have stacked up a 25-3 record and and 18-2 in the Gulf South Conference. They will go to the limit when they face West Georgia in the Gulf South Conference Tournament in the quarterfinal round. VSU has already defeated West Georgia twice this year and looks to do it a third time.

Also playing tomorrow will be North Alabama at Christian Brothers, Montevallo at West Florida and Delta State at Lee.

VSU will play West Georgia tomorrow, February 27th at 8 PM at The Complex.

Live Stats or Listen Live: https://www.vstateblazers.com/schedule.aspx?path=mbball

