VSU Planetarium Presents “Larry: Cat in Space” Feb. 23

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta State University Planetarium will present “Larry: Cat in Space” at 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23. This presentation is free of charge and open to the public.

A full-dome show created by Loch Ness Productions, “Larry: Cat in Space” is a playful, imaginative cartoon presentation about an inquisitive cat who takes a trip to the moon. It is primarily targeted at students in kindergarten through third grade; however, all ages are sure to enjoy the show and learn something, too.

Dr. Martha Leake, a professor in VSU’s Department of Physics, Astronomy, and Geosciences, will begin the presentation with a look at the night skies and share some information about upcoming astronomical events. She and Larry ask that attendees bring a bag or can of cat food to be donated to a cat shelter in the Valdosta-Lowndes County area.

Seating for each of the three presentations is limited to 47 guests. Free admission tickets will be distributed beginning at 6 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis at the VSU Planetarium.

The VSU Observatory will be open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting, allowing guests the opportunity to view the first quarter moon, the stars and planets, as well as nebulae in the late winter skies.

Located on the third floor of Nevins Hall, the VSU Planetarium features a Digitarium Kappa digital projector, which can reproduce the night sky as seen from anywhere on Earth or from the surface of any object in the solar system, at any time in history, past or future. This technology is the first of its kind in the world.

Limited parking will be available in front of Nevins Hall and across Patterson Street.

Planetarium public outreach shows are appropriate for children and adults ages 5 and up.

Contact VSU’s Department of Physics, Astronomy, and Geosciences at (229) 333-5752 for more information.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/arts-sciences/physics-astronomy-geosciences/welcome.php

Map of VSU:

https://www.valdosta.edu/about/documents/campus-directory/VSU_Campus_Map.pdf