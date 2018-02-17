VSU Hosts Science Saturday Feb. 24

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — The College of Arts and Sciences and Department of Biology at Valdosta State University will present Science Saturday: Fabulous Creatures and Where to Find Them from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 24 in the Hugh C. Bailey Science Center.

Science Saturday: Fabulous Creatures and Where to Find Them is ideal for students in the middle grades. However, all ages are invited to take advantage of this fun-filled and educational opportunity, which will include such activities as photographing fungus; identifying wildlife from their tracks, scat, and pelts; and discovering parasites, protozoans, pond life, reptiles from Grand Bay Wildlife Management Area, and everyday microbes.

Science Saturday is supported by VSU’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Initiative and is part of an ongoing effort to inspire the next generation to want to learn more about these areas. Faculty in the College of Arts and Sciences understand that the nation’s future economic prosperity is closely linked with student success in the STEM fields.

“All young people should be prepared to think deeply and to think well so that they have the chance to become the innovators, educators, researchers, and leaders who can solve the most pressing challenges facing our nation and our world, both today and tomorrow,” according to the United States Department of Education.

Educators across the nation and at VSU are committed to improving STEM instruction for students in preschool through 12th grade, increasing and sustaining public and youth engagement with STEM, improving the STEM experience for undergraduate students at the college level, better serving groups historically underrepresented in the STEM fields, and designing graduate education for tomorrow’s STEM workforce.

Science Saturday activities are free of charge and open to the public.

Contact the College of Arts and Sciences at (229) 333-5699 or Dr. Colleen McDonough and Dr. Teresa Doscher, faculty members from the Department of Biology at VSU, at cmcdonou@valdosta.edu and thdosche@valdosta.edu, respectively, to learn more.

