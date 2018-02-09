VSU Hosts Fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Feb. 24

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s VSU Miracle will host Pasta for a Purpose, a fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, in the Student Union Ballroom.

Tickets, when purchased by Feb. 21, are $5 per person or $25 for a table of up to eight people. Tickets at the door will be $10 per person or $50 for a table. Admission includes dinner catered by Wahoo Seafood Grill.

Throughout the evening, attendees will hear from speakers discussing the importance and impact of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, a nonprofit organization that raises funds for children’s hospitals, medical research, and community awareness of children’s health issues.

All proceeds will benefit University of Florida Health Shands Children’s Hospital in Gainesville, Florida.

A hospital within a hospital on the University of Florida Shands campus, Shands Children’s Hospital boasts 167 beds, including fully equipped pediatric and neonatal intensive care units. Its physicians provide the full spectrum of pediatric specialty services, treating children with everything from autoimmune disorders to brain tumors, chronic kidney disease to congenital heart disease, epilepsy to cancer, sleep disorders to seizures, spinal deformity to digestive diseases, diabetes to neurological disorders, and more.

“Every dollar you give makes a difference in a child’s life,” said Samantha Watson-Jones, VSU accounting and finance student and overall director of VSU Miracle. “This event is a great way to get the word out on children’s health needs and the work of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.”

Visit http://tinyurl.com/ pasta4apurpose to register for the event or to give a donation.

Sponsors for Pasta for a Purpose include Wahoo Seafood Grill and Astro Exterminating Services.

VSU Miracle, formerly known as VSU Dance Marathon, is a student-run philanthropy that works year-round to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Its annual Dance Marathon will take place in Fall 2018. Anyone already registered for the Dance Marathon may attend Pasta for a Purpose for free.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has 170 member hospitals across the United States and Canada and has raised more than $5 billion since is creation in 1983.

Contact Samantha Watson-Jones at (404) 376-4169 or swatsonjones@valdosta.edu; join the VSU Miracle GroupMe at https://groupme.com/join_ group/32464417/J0h6X4; or follow @VSUMiracle on social media to learn more.

On the Web:

https:// childrensmiraclenetworkhospita ls.org

