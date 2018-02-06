VSU Honors Employees for Years of Service

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University recently recognized 186 faculty and staff members for their continued loyalty to Blazer Nation. Employees with five, 10, 15, and 20 years of service were presented a certificate and pin. Those with 25 or more years of service were presented a silver plate embossed with the university logo.

35 Years

Student Success: Karen Shepard

Academic Affairs: John Barbas, Martha Leake, and Jacqueline Wheeler

30 Years

Student Success: Wanda Stracener

Finance and Administration: Kenneth Daniels

Academic Affairs: Edward Chatelain, Sudhir Goel, and Kathleen Lowney

25 Years

Student Success: Beverley Blake and Cheri Tillman

Student Affairs: Kevin Taylor

Finance and Administration: Dan Coody

Academic Affairs: Jane Kinney, Nina Lutz, Gabriele Stellmacher, and Steven Taylor

Office of The President: Herb Reinhard and Maggie Viverette

Information Technology: Joseph Newton

Athletics: Debbie Wisenbaker

20 Years

Student Affairs: Andrea Butler

Finance and Administration: Anthony Bryant, Angela Culbreth, Neal Culbreth, Ann Farmer, Shannon McGee, Rebecca Murphy, Carolyn Nelson, Latissua Scruggs, Deborah Sharpe, Rozella Ward, Keith Washington, and Catherine Wills

Academic Affairs: Frank Barnas, LaGary Carter, Sanjay Gupta, Russ Hoff, Charles Johnson, Lorna Mullis, Catherine Oglesby, Richard Peterman, Matthew Richard, Andrea Robinson, Karin Roland, Gerald Siegrist, and Theresa Thompson

15 Years

Student Success: Shauna Branch, Sabrina Daniels and Sharon Huffman

Finance and Administration: Dorothy Branham, Jennifer Crane, Michael Fontaine, Curtis Lowe, Jennifer White, and Amanda Williams

Academic Affairs: Amy Aronson, Michael Black, Julie Bowland, Blaine Browne, Zulal Denaux, Nicole Gibson, Christine James, Ellice Martin, Babacar Mboup, Peggy Moch, James Pate, Timothy Reisenwitz, Deborah Robson, John Seppala, Maria Springfield, and Zhiguang Xu

10 Years

Student Affairs: Linda Giles, Carla Jordan, and Holly Wright

Institutional Advancement: Amelia Reams and Janet Wade

Finance and Administration: Angela Acosta, Justin Atchison, Matthew Barfield, Cassandra Bethea, Heidi Browning, Timothy Brunt, Vanessa Johnson, Susan Jones, Michael Knight, Will Leschber, Leon White, and Courtney Wilkes

Academic Affairs: Katharine Adams, Elvan Aktas, Mandi Bailey, Sue Bailey, Jennifer Breneiser, Lantry Brockmeier, Emily Cantonwine, Kyle Culpepper, Timothy Fort, Deborah Hall, Eric Howington, Jonathan Klotz, Pamela Lesane, Lucia Lu, Karen Noll, Kyoung-Im Park, Sheila Peacock, Rebecca Petrella, Gardner Rogers, Cristobal Serran-Pagan, William Simmons, Robin Smith, Nancy Swanson, Donald Thieme, and Renee Whitmer

Information Technology: Wesley Babcock, Pepper Croft, Na Ding, and David Pulliam

Athletics: Gregory Guilliams

5 Years

Student Success: Ingrid Joiner, Paul Leavy, and Keith Warburg

Student Affairs: Sherolyn Hopkins, Cecilia Pierce, Rebecca Smith, and Theresa Watkins

Institutional Advancement: Jason Mosley and Quinn Vallotton

Finance and Administration: Wesley Brooklin, Deserie Bruton, Linda Campbell, Ronald Duncan, Vonnie Griffin, Charles Hutto, Ronald Major, Latonia Powell, Caleb Reid, Benjamin Scott, Frances Singleton, Collin Tulloch, Brenda Wade, Kenneth Williams, Shaddarius Wolfe, and Shannon Zapf

Academic Affairs: Lorna Alvarez-Rivera, James Archibald, Sarah Arnett, Shaun Ault, Ruth Brandvik, Gregory Brown, Jason Brown, Matthew Carter, Melissa Carter, Roy Copeland, Jeffrey Cox, Tommy Crane, Steven Downey, Dereth Drake, Herbert Fiester, Barbara Fontaine, Gary Futrell, Angelica Gannon, Heidi Gonzalez, Matthew Grant, Jacob Jewusiak, Michael Kitchens, Roger McIntyre, Seth Megow, Wendy Miller, Talley Mulligan, Melissa Nolley, Elizabeth Olphie, Anthony Scheffler, Kelly Spell, Shaunita Strozier, Grazyna Walczak, Colin Walker, Joe Weaver, Karl Wildman, Kalina Winska, Candace Witherspoon, Diane Wright, and Frances Youmans

Office of the President: Chardonnay Watson

Information Technology: Nicholaus Clinite and David Golden

Visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/valdostastate/sets/72157692195158154 to view photos from this event.

