VSU Honors Employees for Years of Service
Valdosta State University Press Release:
VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University recently recognized 186 faculty and staff members for their continued loyalty to Blazer Nation. Employees with five, 10, 15, and 20 years of service were presented a certificate and pin. Those with 25 or more years of service were presented a silver plate embossed with the university logo.
35 Years
Student Success: Karen Shepard
Academic Affairs: John Barbas, Martha Leake, and Jacqueline Wheeler
30 Years
Student Success: Wanda Stracener
Finance and Administration: Kenneth Daniels
Academic Affairs: Edward Chatelain, Sudhir Goel, and Kathleen Lowney
25 Years
Student Success: Beverley Blake and Cheri Tillman
Student Affairs: Kevin Taylor
Finance and Administration: Dan Coody
Academic Affairs: Jane Kinney, Nina Lutz, Gabriele Stellmacher, and Steven Taylor
Office of The President: Herb Reinhard and Maggie Viverette
Information Technology: Joseph Newton
Athletics: Debbie Wisenbaker
20 Years
Student Affairs: Andrea Butler
Finance and Administration: Anthony Bryant, Angela Culbreth, Neal Culbreth, Ann Farmer, Shannon McGee, Rebecca Murphy, Carolyn Nelson, Latissua Scruggs, Deborah Sharpe, Rozella Ward, Keith Washington, and Catherine Wills
Academic Affairs: Frank Barnas, LaGary Carter, Sanjay Gupta, Russ Hoff, Charles Johnson, Lorna Mullis, Catherine Oglesby, Richard Peterman, Matthew Richard, Andrea Robinson, Karin Roland, Gerald Siegrist, and Theresa Thompson
15 Years
Student Success: Shauna Branch, Sabrina Daniels and Sharon Huffman
Finance and Administration: Dorothy Branham, Jennifer Crane, Michael Fontaine, Curtis Lowe, Jennifer White, and Amanda Williams
Academic Affairs: Amy Aronson, Michael Black, Julie Bowland, Blaine Browne, Zulal Denaux, Nicole Gibson, Christine James, Ellice Martin, Babacar Mboup, Peggy Moch, James Pate, Timothy Reisenwitz, Deborah Robson, John Seppala, Maria Springfield, and Zhiguang Xu
10 Years
Student Affairs: Linda Giles, Carla Jordan, and Holly Wright
Institutional Advancement: Amelia Reams and Janet Wade
Finance and Administration: Angela Acosta, Justin Atchison, Matthew Barfield, Cassandra Bethea, Heidi Browning, Timothy Brunt, Vanessa Johnson, Susan Jones, Michael Knight, Will Leschber, Leon White, and Courtney Wilkes
Academic Affairs: Katharine Adams, Elvan Aktas, Mandi Bailey, Sue Bailey, Jennifer Breneiser, Lantry Brockmeier, Emily Cantonwine, Kyle Culpepper, Timothy Fort, Deborah Hall, Eric Howington, Jonathan Klotz, Pamela Lesane, Lucia Lu, Karen Noll, Kyoung-Im Park, Sheila Peacock, Rebecca Petrella, Gardner Rogers, Cristobal Serran-Pagan, William Simmons, Robin Smith, Nancy Swanson, Donald Thieme, and Renee Whitmer
Information Technology: Wesley Babcock, Pepper Croft, Na Ding, and David Pulliam
Athletics: Gregory Guilliams
5 Years
Student Success: Ingrid Joiner, Paul Leavy, and Keith Warburg
Student Affairs: Sherolyn Hopkins, Cecilia Pierce, Rebecca Smith, and Theresa Watkins
Institutional Advancement: Jason Mosley and Quinn Vallotton
Finance and Administration: Wesley Brooklin, Deserie Bruton, Linda Campbell, Ronald Duncan, Vonnie Griffin, Charles Hutto, Ronald Major, Latonia Powell, Caleb Reid, Benjamin Scott, Frances Singleton, Collin Tulloch, Brenda Wade, Kenneth Williams, Shaddarius Wolfe, and Shannon Zapf
Academic Affairs: Lorna Alvarez-Rivera, James Archibald, Sarah Arnett, Shaun Ault, Ruth Brandvik, Gregory Brown, Jason Brown, Matthew Carter, Melissa Carter, Roy Copeland, Jeffrey Cox, Tommy Crane, Steven Downey, Dereth Drake, Herbert Fiester, Barbara Fontaine, Gary Futrell, Angelica Gannon, Heidi Gonzalez, Matthew Grant, Jacob Jewusiak, Michael Kitchens, Roger McIntyre, Seth Megow, Wendy Miller, Talley Mulligan, Melissa Nolley, Elizabeth Olphie, Anthony Scheffler, Kelly Spell, Shaunita Strozier, Grazyna Walczak, Colin Walker, Joe Weaver, Karl Wildman, Kalina Winska, Candace Witherspoon, Diane Wright, and Frances Youmans
Office of the President: Chardonnay Watson
Information Technology: Nicholaus Clinite and David Golden
Visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/valdostastate/sets/72157692195158154 to view photos from this event.