VSU Celebrates Wacky, Wild Dr. Seuss March 2

You’re never too old, too wacky, too wild, to pick up a book and read with a child. — Dr. Seuss

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 2, the Honors House at Valdosta State University will be transformed into a wacky, Seussational, Seussical world — and yes, a map will be provided.

Children of all ages are invited to stop by and help VSU’s Honors Student Association and Student Members of the American Chemical Society celebrate Read Across America and Dr. Seuss’s birthday. Admission is free of charge and open to all faculty, staff, students, alumni, retirees, and friends of the university.

Everyone will have a chance to visit one or more of six themed rooms — “The Cat in the Hat,” “The Lorax,” “Horton Hears a Who,” “Green Eggs and Ham,” “Hop on Pop,” and “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” — complete with fun games, themed snacks, and popcorn. Readings will take place on the Honors House lawn, with VSU Honors College faculty, staff, and students sharing some of their favorite Dr. Seuss stories every half hour.

Founded by the National Education Association in 1998, Read Across America is an annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading on March 2, the birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss, also known as Theodor Seuss Geisel.

“Motivating children to read is an important factor in student achievement and creating lifelong successful readers,” according to the National Education Association. “Research has shown that children who are motivated and spend more time reading do better in school.”

The VSU Honors House is located at the intersection of Oak Street and Georgia Avenue.

Parking is available in the gravel and surface lots located along Georgia Avenue.

Contact Jennifer Duddleston, event coordinator, at jsduddleston@valdosta.edu to learn more.

On the Web:

http://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/honors/

https://valdosta.collegiatelink.net/organization/distinguishedwomen

http://www.seussville.com/Educators/educatorReadAcrossAmerica.php

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief