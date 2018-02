VALDOSTA – The VSU Blazer Football Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, February 28 from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Donors will recieve a free American Red Cross t-shirt while supplies last.

The drive will be held in the P.E. Complex Mezzanine located at 1230 Sustella Avenue.

Visit redcrossblood.org and make an appointment using sponsor code VSU.

