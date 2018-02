Valdosta Police Department:

Valdosta – An open testing session for anyone interested in becoming a police officer with the Valdosta Police Department will be held March 10.

Testing and registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall Annex. Bring your ID and $15 cash for testing fee.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief