VPD Accepting Applications for Citizen’s Police Academy

Valdosta Police Department:

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is now accepting applications from citizens interested in attending the Citizen’s Police Academy.

The CPA session will begin April 12,2018 and last for 10 weeks. Students will be exposed to a variety of topics which will give them a more in-depth understanding of law enforcement.

Students will take tours of the prison, crime lab, 911 center and will experience shooting simulation training and have the opportunity to ride along with patrol officers. Classes will be held on Thursday nights from 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. at the police department. Citizens 18 years of age or older are welcome to apply.

The program is free.

Anyone interested should contact Kari Williams at (229) 293-3099 or kwilliams@valdostacity.com for an application.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief