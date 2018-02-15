VLPRA Volleyball Registration Open Through Sunday

| February 15, 2018 | 0 Comments

VLPRA Press Release:

Local kids can participate in one of the area’s fastest growing sports with VLPRA’s volleyball league.  Registration for Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority’s school-based league is open through this Sunday.

The school-based portion of the league is open to girls in 4th-8th grades.  Participants register based on the middle school they currently attend or by the middle school they will attend in the future.  Homeschoolers are welcome; they simply register based on their assigned public school.  VLPRA is also offering an open boys league.  All the leagues are broken down into two age divisions: 4th and 5th grades play together, and middle schoolers compete against each other.

The fee is just $80 and includes a uniform. Registration ends February 18th.  Parents can register their children online at vlpra.com or in person at VLPRA’s Administration office located at 1901 North Forrest Street in Valdosta.

Who:             Girls or Boys in 4th-8th grades

When:          Registration ends February 18th

Where:         Register online at vlpra.com or in person at VLPRA’s Administration office located at 1901 North Forrest Street

Price:            $80; includes uniform

Valdosta High School Hires New Offensive Coordinator

About the Author:

Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief
Filed in: Local Sports, Sports
×

Post a Comment