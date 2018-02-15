VLPRA Volleyball Registration Open Through Sunday

VLPRA Press Release:

Local kids can participate in one of the area’s fastest growing sports with VLPRA’s volleyball league. Registration for Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority’s school-based league is open through this Sunday.

The school-based portion of the league is open to girls in 4th-8th grades. Participants register based on the middle school they currently attend or by the middle school they will attend in the future. Homeschoolers are welcome; they simply register based on their assigned public school. VLPRA is also offering an open boys league. All the leagues are broken down into two age divisions: 4th and 5th grades play together, and middle schoolers compete against each other.

The fee is just $80 and includes a uniform. Registration ends February 18th. Parents can register their children online at vlpra.com or in person at VLPRA’s Administration office located at 1901 North Forrest Street in Valdosta.

