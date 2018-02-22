VLPRA Marching Pride Drill Team Inspires Local Young Men

VLPRA Press Release:

The VLPRA Marching Pride Drill Team will hold their annual graduation ceremony this week, showcasing young men who have spent the last several months marching and performing at events in Lowndes County and surrounding areas. Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress will make a special appearance along with the Moody Air Force Base Color Guard. The ceremony will happen Thursday, February 22nd at 7:00 PM at the Mildred Hunter Community Center located at 509 South Fry Street in Valdosta. More than a dozen pre-teen and teenage boys will graduate. It’s a free event and the public is invited to attend.

The Drill Team is a structured mentoring program that instills discipline, honor, and self-confidence into the young men who participate. The boys are taught marching techniques similar to a junior ROTC program. The military-style structure often leads the young men to school-based ROTC programs as they get older. The program has also inspired past participants to enlist in the military or enroll in college.

WHO: VLPRA Marching Pride Drill Team

WHAT: Drill Team Ceremony / Performance

WHEN: Thursday, February 22nd at 7:00 PM

WHERE: Mildred Hunter Community Center at 509 South Fry Street, Valdosta