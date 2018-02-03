VCS Hosts Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl

Valdosta Middle School

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

Valdosta City Schools hosted the Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl on Saturday, January 27 at the Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center.

The following schools placed in the Elementary School Division: S.L. Mason Elementary School Team A, first place, Ben Hill Elementary School, second place and S.L. Mason Elementary School Team B, third place.

The following schools placed in the Middle School Division: St. John Catholic School, first place, Valdosta Middle School, second place and Valdosta Early College Academy, third place.

Valdosta High School and Horne Learning Center teams will compete at VSU in the regional bowl in February.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief