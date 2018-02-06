Valdosta State Baseball Plays Albany State

VALDOSTA – Albany State Rams baseball team will play at Valdosta State today to take on the Blazers.

Through the first couple games this season, Valdosta State has opened up with a 2-1 record with the only loss coming to Embry-Riddle on February 2nd. The Blazers are on a 2-game win streak. They hope to be on a 3-game streak after today.

The game starts at 4 P.M. at Billy Grant Field. VSU will play at the Flagler Tournament this Friday, Saturday and Sunday in St. Augustine, Florida.

Watch, Listen and rest of the schedule: http://www.vstateblazers.com/schedule.aspx?path=baseball

About the Author: Chase Calhoun