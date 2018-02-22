Valdosta Police Seize Narcotics, Cash, and Stolen firearms during investigation

Valdosta Police Department Report:

On 02-20-2018 at approximately 8:35am, Valdosta Police Officers were investigating a “civil dispute” call for service at a local

business in the 2500 block of Bemiss Road. While on scene, a motorist (having nothing to do with the civil dispute) drove past the

officers with the strong odor of Marijuana emanating from the vehicle on the property of the business. One of the officers walked

over to the vehicle and began speaking with the driver. When the officer asked for identification, the driver of the vehicle suddenly

accelerated his vehicle and was last seen traveling northbound on Bemiss Road.

Through further investigation, the vehicle was located at an apartment complex within the 400 block of Murray Road. The owner of

the vehicle was contacted by police who advised that she was familiar with the subject that ran from police earlier. Information

obtained through the investigation led to searches of the vehicle in question and a nearby apartment. The searches resulted in the

recovery of:

• 460 grams or over one pound of Marijuana valued at $9,200

• US currency seized amounted to $1,330

• A stolen 9mm handgun reported stolen from a Valdosta resident (stolen in 2017 from resident on Cambium Court)

• A stolen .40 caliber handgun reported stolen from a Valdosta resident (stolen in 2016 from resident on Bethune Street)

• Several various types of narcotics paraphernalia commonly used in the packaging and distribution of illegal narcotics

sales.

The owner of the vehicle, now identified as Sadae Thompson was charged with:

• Possession, Manufacture, or Distribution of Controlled Substances (FELONY)

• Tampering with Evidence (FELONY)

• Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (2 counts) (FELONY)

• Possession of Tools for the Commission of Crime (FELONY)

Further charges on the original suspect in this case are pending.

“The Valdosta Police Department recognizes the great effort and heads up awareness of the investigating officers in this case. Due

to their diligence, narcotics and stolen firearms were recovered from an apartment that was within an 1/4 of a mile from two child

daycare facilities,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief