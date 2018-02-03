Valdosta Police Respond to Domestic Dispute; Husband In Custody and Wife in Critical Condition

Valdosta Police Department Report:

At approximately 0111 hours this morning, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the Gables Apartment Complex located at 1415 N. St Augustine Road to an apartment in that complex, in reference to a stabbing. The female victim, a 29 year old African American female, called 911 and stated that her husband had stabbed her. When patrol officers arrived on scene, they found the female had stab wounds to her face and abdomen area. They began emergency medical care, summoned EMS, and the female victim was transported to SGMC; at this time her condition is critical. The offender, Tyler Phillips, African American male, 25 years of age, had fled the scene. The Valdosta Police K9 unit tracked to St. Augustine/James Road Area, but they were unable to locate Phillips. Valdosta Police Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians from our local Regional Crime Lab responded to the scene.

Approximately two hours after the incident, based on additional follow-up information, a Valdosta Police K9 Unit tracked to the side of a residence in the 1700 block of N. Troup where Phillips was found hiding and the K9 apprehended him. Phillips was also transported to SGMC from injuries he suffered during the domestic dispute with his wife. Phillips was later taken to the Lowndes County Jail where he will be charged with Aggravated Assault and possibly additional charges.

“Although I am proud of how quickly the offender was captured by Patrol and Detective Personnel, right now our priority is the victim and our prayers go out to her. This was senseless and should not have happened”, Chief Brian Childress