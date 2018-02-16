VPD Officer Finds Credit Card Skimmer at Local Gas Station

Valdosta Police Department Press Release:

Millions of Americans pay with a credit card while refueling their automobiles everyday across the nation. Criminals have been increasing their use of “Credit Card Skimmers” as a means of theft while customers are paying for gasoline. “Credit Card Skimmers” are small, electronic devices that are illegally attached to an outside gas pump and when a customer’s credit card is inserted, the device will steal the credit card information off an unknowing victim’s credit card. Gas stations are most often targeted that are closer to interstates (Ref: creditcard.com).

Yesterday, on February 15, 2018, a Valdosta Police Officer investigated a report of a skimmer being used at a local gas station. The gas station attendant reported a malfunction to their respective corporate office and the responding technician found a Credit Card Skimmer device illegally wired to the pump’s credit card scanner. Valdosta PD immediately responded and confiscated the device.

The Valdosta Police Department is not disclosing the name of the gas station as the business was an innocent victim in this situation.

Certain safety aspects that have been identified to assist in preventing becoming a victim:

• Use a credit card, not a debit card, when you pay.

• If any part of the pump scanner is loose, or appears to have been manipulated, DO NOT use.

• Use your issuer’s fraud alerts and check your card statements.

• Set up fraud alerts on your credit cards.

• Pay inside, with cash or a credit card, rather than at the pump.

• Consider paying or withdrawing cash with your digital wallet.

“The Valdosta Police Department urges citizens to be cautious when using gas pumps and to notify law enforcement if you discover a device,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.