Valdosta Police arrested Man after Mistakenly Calling 911 While Discussing Drug Transaction

Valdosta Police Department Report:

On Friday, Feb 16th at approximately 11:45 am, Lowndes County 911 Center received a 911 call from a cellular telephone. The emergency dispatchers had an open-line in which no one person was talking to them, but they could still overhear persons on the other end of the line speaking. While listening, the dispatcher overheard a voice discussing a possible narcotics transaction.

The dispatcher was able to use the phone’s GPS location to determine that the caller was telephoning from the parking lot of a shopping center within the 2100 block of Bemiss Road. Patrol Officers and Narcotics Detectives responded to the parking lot where they found the owner of the cellular telephone, Colby Barlow.

Detectives spoke with Barlow about what was heard on the 911 line and through the investigation, also searched Barlow’s vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, detectives located 2.3 grams of Methamphetamine and a firearm. When detaining Barlow for what they found in the vehicle, they found an additional 4.5 grams of Methamphetamine on his person. A total of 6.8 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $680 was recovered in the case.

Barlow was arrested and transported to the Lowndes County Jail. Barlow will now face charges of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

“Emergency dispatchers are often forgotten about in the world of Emergency Services; they handle hundreds of 911 calls on a daily basis, give emergency medical instructions to frightened callers, and provide emergency responders with a life line. In this case, when trained operators overheard a suspected illegal act, they used their training and experience to direct Valdosta Police Officers to a subject that was in possession of illegal narcotics and a firearm,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.