Valdosta Police Arrest Subject for Residential Burglary

On February 9, 2018 at approximately 1511 hours, Valdosta Police Officers received an anonymous call that someone was stealing property out of a neighbor’s home in the 800 block of Lausanne Drive. The caller advised that the resident was known to not be back home for several days and that no one was supposed to be at the residence.

Officers arrived on scene and began investigating the complaint. Contact was made with a small salvage business who advised that they had paid an agreed upon sum of money with a subject to go through the residence and collect whatever property they could use and resale. The salvage company advised that the subject had a key to the residence and nothing appeared out of the ordinary. The subject in question was no longer on scene when officers arrived.

Through the investigation, VPD officers were able to make contact with the rightful owner of the house who advised that no one had been given permission to enter her house and sell off her property. The owner was able to identify a former acquaintance as the possible subject in this case as 33 year old Robin Evans. Officers were able to locate Evans and he was positively identified as the subject who attempted to illegally sell the property to the salvage company. All of the property was put back in the residence by the salvage company while Evans was taken into custody.

Evans was transported to the Lowndes County Jail where he now faces charges of:

• Burglary (FELONY)

• Theft by Taking (FELONY)

• Theft by Deception (FELONY)

“The Valdosta Police Department is grateful to the anonymous caller who phoned in the initial complaint. Neighbors looking out for each other and contacting police is essential to keeping crime in check,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

