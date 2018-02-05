Valdosta Police Arrest Man for Vehicle Break-In

VALDOSTA – On February 2, 2018 at approximately 11:36 pm, a citizen called E-911 requesting assistance from the Valdosta Police Department in reference to a Theft by Entering Auto in progress in the 1100 block of Pineview Drive.

VPD units arrived on scene, making contact with the victim who advised that he had witnessed an unknown subject breaking into his vehicle and then fleeing the area on foot. The victim gave a description of the suspect and advised officer’s that his personal firearm was missing from his vehicle along with other items.

Multiple police units responded to the area to locate the suspect who was now believed to be armed with a stolen firearm. Within minutes, an officer spotted a subject matching the description of the suspect. The officer approached the subject and was able to clearly see a bulge in the subject’s pocket that appeared to be a firearm. The subject was detained immediately, and the bulge was in fact identified as a pistol.

The pistol was discovered to be the reported stolen firearm. The suspect, now identified as 19 year old Kenneth Butler III., also had other items reported stolen by the victim found on his person. Butler was arrested and transported to the Lowndes County Jail where he will face charges of:

• Theft by Entering Auto (FELONY)

• Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (FELONY)

“We are proud of the citizen who reported this incident and the quick response of the officers in this case. This is community policing at its finest. VPD continues to remind all citizens to remove their valuables from their vehicles especially firearms,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

