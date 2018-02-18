Valdosta Observes National Engineers Week

City of Valdosta Press Release:

The City of Valdosta and the Engineering Department will observe National Engineers Week, Feb. 18-24, to highlight the various engineers in the community, encourage local students to pursue prospective careers, and recognize how city engineers impact community life.

The national theme this year is “Engineers – Inspiring Wonder,” and the events and activities planned during the observance are aimed to do just that.

Mayor John Gayle will kick off the weeklong schedule of events on Monday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m., with a National Engineers Week Proclamation at Valdosta City Hall. The three engineers currently employed by the City of Valdosta—City Engineer Pat Collins, P.E., Project Manager Kevin Toliver and Utilities Director Darryl Muse—will be joined by engineers from across our community who serve in various specialties in the field.

“I’m proud to be an engineer and am particularly proud to see how the career field has advanced over the years in specialties and diversity,” said Collins. “It truly is an ‘inspiring wonder’ when you look at the design and infrastructure in our city alone—and around the world—that engineers were behind. We want to recognize the important roles of these men and women and also inspire our youth to dream big and be a part of literally building our future.”

Collins will meet with sixth-grade students at Valdosta Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 20, to educate local youth about the engineering field, inspire them to consider a future career as an engineer, and share the importance of staying in school and preparing academically for the career.

The public is invited to the city’s Traffic Management Center (TMC) on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m., to hear Traffic Manager Larry Ogden highlight the benefits that this high-tech facility offers to our community. The TMC is located at 310 E. Adair Street.

Throughout the rest of the week, the public is invited to view posted TED talks and learn various facts about the Engineering career field, which are available atwww.valdostacity.com/national-engineers-week. Interested individuals are also encouraged to attend Valdosta State University’s “Science Saturday,” on Feb. 24, where interesting activities will highlight the use of science and technology. To learn more Science Saturday, visit the VSU STEM Initiative.

More information about National Engineers Week in Valdosta can be obtained by contacting the city’s Engineering Department at 229-259-3530

