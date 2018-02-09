Valdosta Observes Arbor Day with Weeklong Celebration

City of Valdosta Press Release:

View 2018 Arbor Week Schedule of Events.​

The City of Valdosta and the Valdosta Tree Commission will celebrate Arbor Week from Feb. 12-16 to highlight the natural beauty of trees and our community’s commitment to caring for them.

The weeklong schedule of events will kick off on Monday, Feb. 12, starting at 9 a.m. at the South Georgia Regional Library, where 20 copies of “The Lorax” will be given away. Following the event, Valdosta Mayor John Gayle will present an Arbor Week Proclamation, at 10 a.m., at Valdosta City Hall.

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, free tree seedlings will be available at the city’s Engineering Department office, on the second floor of the Valdosta City Hall Annex, at 300 N. Lee Street. Residents can pick up the free seedlings while supplies last. In addition to free tree seedlings, a free educational class on proper pruning and common landscape ornamentals will be held at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College (WGTC) from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., featuring guest speaker Rick Smith, The Pruning Guru. Following the class, a tree will be planted at WGTC.

“Trees are an important part of our community,” said Mayor Gayle. “We are fortunate to have programs in place that preserve this natural beauty and that respect the many benefits that our urban forest provides. We hope local residents will show their pride in our community by participating in our Arbor Week activities.”

A free educational class on how to plant citrus trees in South Georgia will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 14, starting at noon, at the City Hall Annex, Multi-Purpose Room. The class will feature guest speaker Jake Price of Lowndes County Extension. RSVP is required for this event due to the limited seating. Following the event, a tree will be planted at 1:30 p.m. to honor former Valdosta City Manager Larry Hanson, who is now the Georgia Municipal Association Executive Director, for his 42 years of public service and his continuous support for protecting and enhancing our urban forest. The tree will be planted on the Lee Street side of the City Hall Annex.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Valdosta State University will host an Arbor Day Ceremony at the STEAM Center, at 10 a.m., to celebrate six years as a Tree Campus USA. Following the ceremony, a tree will be planted.

The 2018 Arbor Week events will culminate at the Valdosta Tree Commission’s annual Arbor Day Ceremony, which will be held this year on Friday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m., at The Women’s Building, located at 1409 N. Patterson Street. The event will honor the City of Valdosta for 32 consecutive years of being a Tree USA community. Following the Arbor Day ceremony, a tree will be planted.

For more information, visit www.valdostacity.com or call Emily Davenport at 229-259-3530.

