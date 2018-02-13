Valdosta Kicks Off Arbor Week

Front Row – Angela Bray, Stormwater Manager; Justin Atchinson, VSU Ground Supervisor; Geri Powell, citizen; Amy Hall, Tree Commission Member; Monica Haynes, Tree Commission Chairman; Mayor John Gayle, Stephanie Blanton, Plans Coordinator Technician; Emily Davenport, Assistant Director; and Sally Querin, Tree Commission Member.

Back Row – William Sims, GIS/Real Property Coordinator; David Nelson, Tree Commission Member; James Dean, Tree Commission Member; Bob Harrison, Tree Commission Treasurer; Willie Jones, Stormwater Technician; Seth McGauley, Arbor Division; Kevin Jenkins, Urban Forestry Supervisor; Grady Padgett, Arbor Division; and Pat Collins, City Engineer.

City of Valdosta Press Release:

A brief proclamation event led by Mayor John Gayle on Feb. 12 kicked off a weeklong series of events declaring the positive impact that trees and landscapes make on our city’s economic, environmental, safety, social, and overall well-being.

Arbor Week continues today, Feb. 13, with free tree seedlings available at the city’s Engineering Department office, on the second floor of the Valdosta City Hall Annex, at 300 N. Lee Street. Residents can pick up the free seedlings while supplies last.

In addition to free tree seedlings, a free educational class on proper pruning and common landscape ornamentals will be held at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College (WGTC) from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., featuring guest speaker Rick Smith, The Pruning Guru. Following the class, a tree will be planted at WGTC.

