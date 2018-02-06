Valdosta High Soccer Starts Off Against Thomasville

VALDOSTA – After making it to the first round of the GHSA State Tournament last year, the Valdosta High soccer team hopes to go further than that when they start off the season against the Thomasville Bulldogs.

The ‘Cats went 11-4 with 3 ties and 3-2 in the region in 2017. They ended 2017 in the first round, losing to Heritage High School, 2-1.

Valdosta High will host the Thomasville Bulldogs today at 7:30 P.M. at Valdosta High School and will host Brunswick High School Friday, Feb. 9th at 7:30 P.M.

2018 Valdosta High Soccer Schedule: http://valdostasoccer.weebly.com/varsity-soccer.html

