Valdosta High School Signs Several Players On National Signing Day

Valdosta – Valdosta High had eight players sign to play at the next level after making it to the first round of the GHSA State Playoffs this past season. This senior class helped Valdosta get over 900 wins in school history and their 24th state championship.

Offensive lineman, #78 Jalen Wilcox, signed to play at Clark Atlanta University.

#7 Zakoby McClain, linebacker, signed to play at Auburn University.

Defensive Back, #5 Jayce Rogers, signed to play at West Virginia University.

Quarterback, Hunter Holt, signed to play at Ole Miss.

#2 Jalen Harrell signed to play at the University of West Georgia.

Defensive Back, Jalen Everett, signed to play at Reinhardt University.

Nick Jackson, #18, signed to play at Tusculum College.

Tyler Berrian, Defensive Back, signed to play at Lake Erie College.

