Valdosta High School Brings Home Medals in Region Competition

Pictured left to right: Arnesha Gause, Rohan Bishop, Devyon Hunter, Nicole Zhao, Camron Coachman

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) is a student organization helping students bridge the transition from school to career. On Tuesday, January 23, VHS FBLA students competed against twenty-one other counties. Seven VCS students placed in their categories: from VECA, Camron Coachman placed 8th in Intro to Financial Math and Nicole Zhao placed 5th in Economics. From VHS, Rohan Bishop and Jose Alonzo placed 2nd in Entrepreneurship, Arnesha Gause and Devyon Hunter placed 3rd in Entrepreneurship, Empress Roberson placed 5th in Introduction to Business Communications, and Rohan Bishop placed 4th in Economics. Four students will be advancing to the State Competition. Ms. Anya Burns is the advisor for FBLA.

