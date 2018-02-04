Valdosta High School Baseball Coach Wins Award

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

Brad Porter, first-year Valdosta High School coach, was honored during the annual Georgia Dugout Club Coaches Clinic at the Marietta Hilton on January 12. Porter was hired in July when longtime coach Bart Shuman retired. He had spent the previous five seasons at Tiftarea Academy in Chula.

Coach Porter also has head coaching stops at Coffee High and Atkinson County in South Georgia, as well as Madison County (Fla.) High School. He played at Rickards High in Tallahassee before playing under Greg Frady at North Florida Community College. Porter went on to play at West Florida where he earned his degree before returning as an assistant coach at North Florida.

He remains well-respected on the diamond and away from the game. Porter said building relationships and mentoring athletes mean more to him than coaching victories.

“I’m still in awe … there are so many guys that I look up to who they could have given this award to,” Porter said. “After the call, I just started praising God. I’m humbled by it. My trophy has always been what they become after they come out of my program.”

The award is the highest honor given to a high school coach in Georgia. Frady, who was inducted into the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame earlier this year, said the decision to honor Porter was an easy one.

“He’s constantly been a role model for all the kids in his programs,” he said. “He’s also an excellent husband and father. I’m very happy for him.”

A devout Christian, Porter was the Fellowship of Christian Athletes director at Coffee and Tiftarea Academy. He served as the FCA regional director on an interim basis.

Porter guided Tiftarea Academy to an appearance in the Georgia Independent Schools Association state championship series in 2014 and two appearances in the state semifinals. His career coaching record is 359-172.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief