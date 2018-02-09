Valdosta High Baseball Starts Soon

Valdosta – Valdosta High baseball team looks to have a tremendous year after getting really close to the finals the past few years.

The ‘Cats have gotten really close to the finals the past couple years and hopes to get that far this year. They start of the 2018 campaign on Thursday, February 15th against Hamilton County. The game will start at 6 P.M. at Valdosta High School.

Some of the names returning this years are Avery Stephens, Cory McCann, Eric Posas, Jude Ard and Cody Noivello. These guys are expected to make some big plays this year.

2018 Valdosta High Baseball Schedule: http://www.maxpreps.com/high-schools/valdosta-wildcats-(valdosta,ga)/baseball/schedule.htm

About the Author: Chase Calhoun