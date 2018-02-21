Valdosta dog loses leg after being shot, owner convicted of animal cruelty

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The community is rallying around a 1-year-old lab mix named, Annie.

The dog is still sporting the same friendly tail wag as always. However, one look at Annie and you can see her life is far from ordinary.

Court documents show it happened last month; an anonymous caller requested a welfare check on a wounded animal.

That’s when they found Annie outside her home, alone and suffering from gunshot wounds.

A local vet had no other choice but to amputate her front, left leg.

“That somebody could actually take a gun out and shoot her at such close range is just unspeakable,” says Michelle Williams, with Pixel Rescue.

Monday, local rescues were happy to see Annie get justice in a city courtroom.

Her owner, Adriana Holmes, was convicted of animal cruelty. She received two years probation and more than $2,000 in fines and restitution.

They say it’s good to know her life-altering state, has now altered the life of the owner responsible.

”I thought it was just a horrible, horrible thing that somebody here would shoot a dog. It just really upset me,” says Judy Haverkamp, with the local Humane Society.

However, Annie isn’t letting it hold her back. She’s bringing joy to her current foster home.

“After what she’s been through, she’s still willingly just loves all the way around,” says Williams.

They say Annie was given a second chance at life, and this time, it’s with a happy ending.

You can fill out an application to adopt Annie by visiting the local Humane Society’s website.

(WCTV)