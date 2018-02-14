Valdosta City Schools votes to lease land to solar company

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — Valdosta City Schools approved plans for a new solar project at the school board meeting Tuesday.

The school system will begin leasing some of its extra property to the solar energy company Radiance Solar.

Radiance Solar will reportedly pay $30,000 per year to lease the land, and the agreement is for 25 years. VCS says the money will go back into the school system.

Radiance Solar will construct a 1.5 megawatt solar array near the transportation hub.

