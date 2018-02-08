Valdosta City School Students Win at Martin Luther King Jr. Contest

Pictured left to right: Erin Halter, Dominique Sanders, Principal Beth DeLoach, and Timari Albritton.

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

Congratulations to the Valdosta City School system winners for the 2017-2018 Martin Luther King, Jr. Poem/Poster Contest. Destiny Teart, Timari Albritton, and Dominique Sanders won for their original poetry. Timari Albritton and Erin Halter won for creative posters. These students were recognized at the community MLK Youth Program on January 15, 2018 and then again at the Valdosta Board of Education on January 23, 2018.

