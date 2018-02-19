Valdosta Announces 10th Annual People’s Choice Photo Contest

City of Valdosta Press Release:

It’s true. Time flies when you’re having fun…and taking pictures!

The City of Valdosta is proud to partner again with the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts to host the 10th annual Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest. Sponsored by Coleman Talley, the event invites photographers—whether amateur or professional—to capture in photograph the beauty of life in Valdosta.

No professional skills, special equipment or fees are required to enter. Individuals are welcome to submit up to two entries that celebrate life in the city. Each entry must include an application form, an 8×10 copy of the photo, and a digital file of the photo. As always, all photographs must be taken within the Valdosta City limits.

A 10th Anniversary Opening Reception will be held at the Turner Center for the Arts on June 11, from 5-7 p.m., to kick off the people’s choice voting, which will run through July 11. For four weeks, the public can view the framed, displayed photos on display in the center’s Tillman Gallery and vote on their favorites.

Overall winners will be announced at the 10th Anniversary Awards Reception held at the arts center on Monday, July 16, from 5- 7 p.m. A $300 cash prize will be awarded for first place, $200 cash prize for second place, and a $100 cash prize for third place from among the adult-submitted entries. Five honorable mentions will also be selected.

The public will also vote on the first-place youth photo (ages 16 and under) and one honorable mention. The youth first place winner will receive a $100 cash award.

All award winners and honorable mentions will have their works professional framed with an engraved nameplate. The photographs will remain on display in the Tillman Gallery through Wednesday, July 25, at which time they will become part of a traveling display that can be viewed from August until December 2018 in various community locations.

Entries may be submitted online, mailed or hand-delivered to the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts or the Valdosta City Public Information Office by Thursday, May 31, 2018. For more information, call the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts at 229-247-2787 or the city’s Public Information Office at 229-259-3548. Applications may also be downloaded at www.valdostacity.com/valdosta- photo-contest.