Vacant property in Remerton has plans for occupation

REMERTON, Ga. (WCTV) — A South Georgia city is drawing up some big plans for the only piece of vacant property left in town.

The lot in question dates back to the 1800’s, and the city is now paving the way for future change along one of the city’s busiest roads – West Gordon Street.

City officials say Remerton only stretches a total of 136 acres, and they’re trying to make sure all of the remaining 5.6 acres count.

The first steps were taken to transform the lot on Monday, when the city council approved a request to rezone the land, which was once used for a major cotton mill.

Now, the property can accommodate mixed-use zoning. Neighboring business, like Fighters Fitness, are hoping for more business to help community growth.

“Whether it’s restaurants or clothing stores or retail shops, just kind of expand and grow a little more,” said Dominique Moses of Fitness Fighters. “It has so much potential and I think adding more residential and more apartments would just clutter things with unnecessary things we don’t need right now.”

The zoning request shows more than 3,000 vehicles travel along West Gordon daily. The city council is tabling two other requests for a later date.

They say the motivation is more housing and commercial area, which can be used for office, retail or restaurant use.

