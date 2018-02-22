Two fishermen found dead in Brooks County pond

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the bodies of two fishermen have been found in the pond off of Reedy Creek Road.

According to BCSO, 69-year-old Benny Wooten and 79-year-old Dew Bell Richardson were found in the pond.

Officials say the pair left their homes Tuesday morning to go fishing and one of their spouses was in contact with them around 9:30 a.m. to touch base, but they never heard from them again.

Authorities say they got a call later in the evening on Tuesday and the Department of Natural Resources got involved to help find their bodies.

Deputies say the cause of death is still under investigation.

