The Georgia High School Association disqualified Tucker High girls basketball team for recruiting players.

Tucker was disqualified right before they were supposed to play in the AAAAAA Quarterfinals against Harrison High School.

Per the Atlanta Journal Constitution, “Tucker was found guilty of the GHSA’s recruiting and undue influence rules in securing players.” The GHSA made this decision after an 11-day investigation.

Tucker defeated Grovetown and Bradwell Institute in the first two rounds so they will play a make-up game and the winner will play Harrison High School on Thursday.

More Info: https://www.ajc.com/sports/high-school-basketball/tucker-girls-basketball-disqualified-for-recruiting/SdPL1j3TAgFlfLwMM4YqVP/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun