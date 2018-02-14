Trapt to Perform at Ashley Street Station

VALDOSTA – Trapt, the rock band best known for their 2002 hit “Headstrong,” will be performing in Valdosta Thursday night.

Trapt formed in 1995 and have released numerous albums over their 23 year career.

Their current tour will bring them to Valdosta for a one night only acoustic set at Ashley Street Station.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online here. Show starts at 10 p.m.

Ashley Street Station is located at 607 Baytree Road, Ste. A.

