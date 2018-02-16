Tire Rack Street Survival Teen Driver School Coming to Cecil

Tire Rack Street Survival® is open to licensed and permitted drivers ages 15 – 21. Forms, schedules and more information can be found online at www.streetsurvival.org. The cost is $95 per student and some insurance companies offer premium discounts to graduates.

The program is in its 16th year having trained over 25,000 new drivers, in over 1,000 schools!

For the 9th year, Michelin North America is supporting the Street Survival program by providing funding for pavement rental for each school throughout the United States. That is no small task, given that this year the Tire Rack Street Survival schools plan to offer its training to teens all across the U.S.

To view video of the program, please visit www.streetsurvival.org.