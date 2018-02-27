The Hockey Team for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Won the State Championship

Wise Brother Media –

This is better than ANY Olympics story we saw this year. Marjory Stoneman Douglas is the high school in Parkland, Florida where the terrible shooting happened this month. Obviously they’re still grieving for the 17 people they lost.

But now they’ve also got something to celebrate, because their hockey team played in a big tournament this weekend . . . and ended up winning the STATE CHAMPIONSHIP.

They had a rough start to the tournament, losing their first three games in a row. So they went into the semifinals as the last seed.

But they pulled off an upset to win their next game 3 to 1 and made it into the finals. Then they came out strong, scored four goals in the first period and won the final game 7 to 4 to take the title.

Senior Matthew Horowitz scored two of those goals and had 3 assists. He told a local news station that they had a lot of energy going in and wanted to win it for everyone back home.

After they won, they dedicated their title to the 17 classmates and teachers they lost almost two weeks ago. Winning the state championship means they qualify for nationals, which happen next month in Minnesota.

