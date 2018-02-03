“The Egg & I” and I

theeggandirestaurants.com

By Kimesha Bonner

There’s always one restaurant in every city that I’ve lived that has a particular dish that I become immediately attached to. No matte how many times I order this dish, it never gets old, and for me, its like I’m eating it for the first time every time. That restaurant is The Egg & I, and that dish is the Colorado Jack Scramble.

The Colorado Jack Scramble consists of eggs, scrambled to perfection with smoked ham, green peppers, roasted tomatoes, and onions. It’s then topped with melted pepper jack cheese and fresh herbs. The dish is served with your choice of sausage or bacon, a side of salsa or pork green chili, and an English muffin.

Although my menu item bias is clear, don’t let me deter you from browsing the entire menu. I encourage you to try a different dish every time you go, and I recommend that you go often. The restaurant also features seasonal dishes that are sure to please. The limited time Winter Wonders menu includes Cinnamon Chip Waffles, Winter Hash, and Banana Foster Stuffed French Toast.

The Egg & I is located at 2953 North Ashley St. in Valdosta. The spacious restaurant includes a dining area, a meeting room for private events, and an outdoor patio that gets a lot of use when the weather is nice. Their doors are open seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Eggs aren’t just for breakfast, especially when brunch and lunch are two popular meal times. Have I mentioned how great the customer service is? On my last visit, I was served by a very cheerful and helpful young woman named Taylor. She ensured that my food and my coffee were both hot and fresh. Thanks Taylor, I’m sure that franchisee, Gary Leff, is very proud of his staff!