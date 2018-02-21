Tallahassee couple on trial for stealing from charity

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The trial of a Tallahassee couple began Tuesday morning.

Joseph “Mike” and Jennifer Amison are accused of hosting a fundraiser for the families of deceased firefighters and pocketing the money.

The state says there are a list of lies by the Amisons.

The defense says this all stems from a bunch of angry, vindictive people in the community.

The 2017 fundraiser dinner was held for the families of two fallen Tallahassee Firefighters and a firefighter whose daughter who died in a crash.

The prosecution says about $30,000 were raised. But says the Amisons didn’t pay the families until months later, after an investigation started.

Prosecutor Sara Hassler said, “Every single person who opened up their pocketbook to donate effectively was swindled out of their money. These first responders’ families are short the money that was donated for this charity.”

Defense Attorney Kevin MacNamara said, “It was never their intent to steal any money. This got generated up and jimmied up to what it is because of a bunch of rumors about a bunch of cash sitting on the table and a bunch of people at an event and people over estimating over and over again.”

The Amisons ultimately paid $12,396 to be split among the three families.

The widow of one of the fallen firefighters testified that she felt uneasy from the very beginning when the Amisons first approached her about doing a fundraiser.

Against her better judgment, she said, she eventually agreed.

Sharla Deanda was the first to take the witness stand in the Amisons’ trial.

She recalled the fundraiser dinner for the firefighter families being nice, calling it packed with people.

Deanda said she started getting suspicious about the Amisons because the couple never discussed when the proceeds would be dispersed to the families.

“I’m here because I want to do what’s right as far as my husband’s memory is concerned. My husband was black and white, as far as what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong,” Deanda said on the stand.

When the prosecutor asked if she thought what happened was wrong, “I do,” Deanda answered.

The prosecutor says the Amisons lied about health issues and used the money for personal gain.

The defense says the only person defrauded was the couple’s landlord. He says the Amisons are sorry for saying Mrs. Amison had breast cancer to get a reduced rent payment.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

