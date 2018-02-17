Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a recent scam involving the callers posing as a sheriff’s office employee.

Deputies say the caller will often use the name of an actual employee and tells the victims that they’ve missed jury duty and that they must pay $600 to avoid being arrested.

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office say neither they nor the Suwannee County Clerk of Courts will ever call citizens demanding money for any reason.

Deputies add that with advances in technology, scammers can manipulate their caller ID information to make it appear that they are calling from legitimate government agencies or financial institutions.

Officials say if you receive this type of call, hang up immediately.

