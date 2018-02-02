Super Bowl LII Time and Predictions

The Philadelphia Eagles will be facing the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis this Sunday, February 4th.

Tom Brady is looking for his 6th Super Bowl ring but he’ll have to face the self-proclaimed underdogs, Philadelphia Eagles. According to ESPN, The Eagles defense ranks 4th in the league in total defense for the 2017 season. They’ll have to face Tom Brady though and he knows how to finish games.

According to ESPN, the Patriots rank 1st in total offense and 2nd in points per game for the 2017 season.

Super Bowl LII will start at 6:30 P.M. on NBC this Sunday February 4th.

About the Author: Chase Calhoun