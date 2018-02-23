Student accused of making threat to Cairo High School

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) — Cairo High School Principal Chris Lokey says a student has been disciplined after making a verbal threat to other students at the school on Tuesday afternoon.

Principal Lokey says once it was determined that the student made the threat and school administrators began investigating the incident, it was referred it to local law enforcement and to a Disciplinary Tribunal Hearing, per the Grady County School System’s Student Code of Conduct.

Lokey says the situation was handled immediately and the Cairo City Police Department was called to the scene. Officials were unable to confirm if the student was arrested, only saying that police “took the appropriate actions to ensure the safety of our students.”

Principal Lokey added, “School safety is of the utmost concern here at Cairo High School and all threats toward the school, school personnel, or our students are taken very seriously.”

