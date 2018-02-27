Special Olympians Compete Over Next Two Weeks

VLPRA Press Release:

Hundreds of Special Olympians will come to Valdosta this week to participate in the Youth Spring Special Olympics at Freedom Park. Students ages 8 to 21 from five area counties will compete in a variety of sports at the event on Thursday, March 1st. The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority hosts the spring Special Olympics event each year.

Next week, VLPRA will host local Adult Special Olympics games. Those will be on Tuesday, March 6th.

All the games will feature friendly competition in track and field, softball, and various developmental sports. Volunteer registration begins at 9:30 AM and Opening Ceremonies will start at 10:00 AM for both events. All the fun will happen at the Freedom Park Complex off Guest Road in Valdosta.

VLPRA currently needs volunteers for the Adult Special Olympics games on Tuesday, March 6th. Anyone who wants to volunteer should contact Tammy Crosby at tcrosby@vlpra.com.