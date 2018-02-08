South Georgia Students to Attend Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl at VSU Feb. 10

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Approximately 300 South Georgia students will face off in a challenge of reading mastery when Valdosta State University’s Ruby R. Sullivan Literacy Center hosts the 2018 Southern Regional Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 10. The competition will begin at noon and continue for roughly five hours and will be held in the Education Center and the Jerry and Kay Jennett Lecture Hall.

Over the course of seven rounds, participating students will test their knowledge of books from either the 2017-2018 Georgia Book Award (elementary and middle school students) or the Georgia Peach Book Award for Teen Readers (high school students) nominees lists. Two teams will go head to head during each fast-paced round, answering 10 questions using a quiz show-style system to “buzz in” with the correct answer and earn points.

The elementary, middle, and high school teams with the highest overall scores at the end of the Southern Regional Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl will move on to compete at one of two divisional level events on Saturday, March 3. The state final will be held on Saturday, March 24, at the University of Georgia.

The Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl is open to students in grades fourth through 12th. It was initiated by its namesake, who, as a media specialist in DeKalb County, noticed that a little healthy competition helped her school’s students to become much more enthusiastic about reading. She died in 2014.

Contact Dr. Sheryl Dasinger, interim director of the Ruby R. Sullivan Literacy Center, at (229) 245-6424 or sbdasing@valdosta.edu to learn more.

Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl Benefits

Increases standardized test scores

Increases reading comprehension

Develops an appreciation for literature

Enhances verbal communication skills

Promotes cooperation

Builds self-esteem

Develops team spirit

Improves academic achievement

On the Web:

http://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/education/early-childhood-and-special-education/sullivan-literacy-center/

